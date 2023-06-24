Home » Another Barcelona legend is heading to MLS. Busquets will complement Messi in Miami
Sports

Another Barcelona legend is heading to MLS. Busquets will complement Messi in Miami

by admin
Another Barcelona legend is heading to MLS. Busquets will complement Messi in Miami

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets tries to take the ball past an attacking Betis player. | photo: AP

World and European champion Busquets is changing his jersey for the first time in his career. The 34-year-old midfielder announced in May that he would leave Barcelona after eighteen years. In the team after Messi left PSG, he held the role of captain for the last two years.

He spent eighteen years in Barcelona. He made his debut in the “Blaugranas” first team almost 15 years ago and since then he has played 719 competitive games for them. So far, he has won 31 trophies with the Catalans, including nine for the triumph in the Spanish league and three “eared” cups for winning the Champions League.

It was initially speculated that he would head to Saudi Arabia for a lucrative job. But, like Messi, he decided to continue his career in the overseas MLS. Miami is also reportedly interested in another support of Barcelona, ​​Jordi Alba, who also announced his departure.

See also  Rudi García will be the new coach of Napoli

You may also like

Eleven trophies in the Armani era, five league...

The World of Betting Predictions: How to Face...

TENNIS ONLINE: Vondrousová and Kvitová will fight in...

“He can’t turn on his PC, tablet and...

Olympic flame stops in 65 cities

From Weah to Thuram, the children of football

Faith, concern, criticism. And so the NHL chose...

2-1 at Inter, Roma win the U17 championship...

It wouldn’t happen if you hit a boy!...

Queen’s 2023 results: GB’s Alfie Hewett & Gordon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy