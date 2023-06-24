Another Barcelona legend is heading to MLS. Busquets will complement Messi in Miami

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets tries to take the ball past an attacking Betis player. | photo: AP

World and European champion Busquets is changing his jersey for the first time in his career. The 34-year-old midfielder announced in May that he would leave Barcelona after eighteen years. In the team after Messi left PSG, he held the role of captain for the last two years.

He spent eighteen years in Barcelona. He made his debut in the “Blaugranas” first team almost 15 years ago and since then he has played 719 competitive games for them. So far, he has won 31 trophies with the Catalans, including nine for the triumph in the Spanish league and three “eared” cups for winning the Champions League.

It was initially speculated that he would head to Saudi Arabia for a lucrative job. But, like Messi, he decided to continue his career in the overseas MLS. Miami is also reportedly interested in another support of Barcelona, ​​Jordi Alba, who also announced his departure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

