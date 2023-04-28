Another beating for Matteo Berrettini: skip the Internationals in Rome. “Hard to Accept”

And calvary endless, with the last chapter – for now – becoming one beating “difficult to accept”. For morale and for the future. Matteo Berrettini is forced to declare a lump sum also to the Internationals of Italy a Roma. In his city. A tournament that the tennis player was counting on to start his own ascent from the umpteenth injury, to deny the absurd rumors who would attribute his latest dismal results to alleged distractions, to begin rebuilding one classification which now I see very far from the top 10. Instead, the rebirth is still postponed.

It was the tennis player himself who announced his non-participation in the Masters 1000 of the Capital with a post on his social profiles: “I clung to the hope to be able to play in Rome, a tournament that means a lot to me and where they probably started all my dreams. Sadly though, the results of the last resonance they showed that I need at least another week before I can start training physically again”, writes Berrettini. “Not taking part in the Rome tournament is very difficult to accept and this above all thanks to you fans. The your support it means so much, everything I’m looking forward to go back to play in front of you,” adds the Wimbledon 2021 finalist.

Already in recent days the coach of Berrettini, Vincenzo Santopadrehe had clarified in an interview with super tennis that the return to Rome was a goal “non simple” to reach. “We hope to return before the season on grass – added the coach – therefore not to repeat last year’s experience, when the overall stop (due to the hand problem, ndr) was even of three months“. In short, Berrettini hopes to be at least at Roland Garros. Even if the condition will have to be built after the injury to the abdominal musclesnot the first in the Roman’s career: “We have one decent experience and from a certain point of view we are calm: we know what to do. Matteo has already experienced this type of injury. Let’s try to stay positive and understand what our strengths are, even in an unpleasant situation like this”, concluded Santopadre.