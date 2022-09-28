the character

Angelo Di Marino

Never give up. It is the motto of a special family. That of Alessandro Bovolenta, 18, the best player of the Under 20 European Volleyball Championships, just won by Italy in Montesilvano. The sixth gold won by the blue youth national teams in as many continental competitions during this unforgettable year for our local volleyball.

Alessandro is the son of Vigor Bovolenta, the Giant of Polesine, one of the protagonists of the Generation of phenomena, brought up by Julio Velasco to the sound of successes. Vigor, blue pillar four times gold in the World League, once at the World Championships and two at the European Championships, on the evening of March 24, 2012 is on bat with the Volley Forlì jersey number 16, B2 championship. He hits the ball that goes away, then collapses as Lube’s opponents prepare to receive. At 37, his heart stops. Rescued immediately, he dies in the Macerata hospital. A few days later his wife, Federica Lisi, a Roman who grew up with volleyball in her blood, discovers she is expecting the fifth child from Vigor. Alessandro, the eldest of the family team, is eight years old when he loses that father of 202 centimeters, a giant who loved volleyball, life, family.

“Never give up” is the watchword of Alessandro’s family. What mom Federica puts before every post she makes on social media, the most recent all dedicated to her son who became champion of Europe. “I tell Alessandro to play without pressure”, often repeats the mother of what is now one of the most promising young players in Italian volleyball. And that sooner rather than later it could end up in the radar of Fefè De Giorgi, the blue city that as a player with his father Vigor won a World Cup, that of 1998 in Japan.

On the other hand, Ale Bovolenta has the profile of the driver. His score in the final won at the tie break against Poland was impressive: 20 points, 3 aces, 2 blocks. “We managed to win thanks to our determination,” he said immediately after lifting the cup to the sky.

Alessandro’s determination is the trait of the top players. He, an eighteen-year-old who listens to rap and posts photos on Instagram with his sister Arianna and with friends by the sea, has an edge. «When we went behind in the fourth set I said to myself ‘it will be difficult’, but then we succeeded», he commented after the final with the Poles. The words of those who know that nothing is impossible. Just don’t give up. Never. –

