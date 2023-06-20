Another collection for Juventus, via Iling jr. Milan, blow from Serie A

Fiery transfer market these days, with the big names of A league ready to fire their first hits and treat themselves to their first purchases for next season. Juventus among the decidedly more active clubs, but the bianconeri must first sell a few players, in order to also lighten the wage bill, before sinking the blows for the new arrivals.

After the outright sale of Kulusevski al Tottenham for 30 million, the goal is to also sell the other redundancies already present in the squad. But also beware of surprise and illustrious sales, such as those for Vlahovic e Church.

⚪⚫ Juventus makes cash, 25 million for Iling Junior

Surprisingly, however, to be sold could be a boy from Next Gen. among the most promising: Iling Jr. The winger has a market in Premier Leaguemoreover, his young age is coveted by the clubs ready to bet on him. There Juventus set the price for the sale of Iling Jr. in 25 million euros.

Farewell also to Bonucci?

And it didn’t end there. After the last season and the certainly not exalted performance with the national team shirt, even the Juventus management has understood that the path of Leonardo Bonucci is now to be considered concluded. The central has the last year of the contract with the Juventusbut the company’s idea would be to propose to Leo the early termination of the agreement and give him the opportunity to play with more continuity elsewhere, perhaps in MLS or Saudi Arabia, where several clubs are looking for players to import from Europe to relaunch the image of Arab football.

🆕 READ ALSO: Juventus to scream, Casadei and Milinkovic-Savic the goals

🔴⚫ Milan slingshot on Tameze del Verona

Those who instead seek reinforcements in the middle of the field are the Milan. The new Rossoneri management would like to give a Stephen Pioli a midfielder who can guarantee physicality but also good technical quality. The objective begin had been located in Loftus-Cheek del Chelseabut the high cost of the operation, including booking and salary, led the Rossoneri to other tracks.

One of these leads to Serie A, more precisely to Verona. He is in fact finished in Milan’s sights Tameze, median and if necessary defender. His physicality would also guarantee a tactical variant for Pioli and Milan would be seriously interested in buying him. There request of the Scala family is about 20 million eurosbut Furlani and Moncada count on being able to obtain a much more favorable price, spending no more than 12-13 million for the purchase of Tameze.

🔵 Naples, Kim’s replacement is Danso del Lens

Instead, the one who has to think about the immediate future is the Napoli. As already mentioned, the Bavaria Monaco is willing to pay the release clause of Kim. The Neapolitans will collect an important amount that they can reinvest, starting with a new defender.

The primary goal indicated by Rudy Garcia it seems it is Kevin DanceCentral Austrian del Lens. His final season was excellent, with the 24-year-old defender helping to lift the Giallorossi side to second place in Ligue 1, behind PSG.

Il prezzo Of Distinguish hovers around 25 million eurosa decidedly important figure, but which De Laurentiis will be able to easily afford with the proceeds from the sale of Kim al Bayern Monaconow imminent.