Another commotion in Turkish football: Paul Onuachu (ex-Genk) sees the chairman of the opposing team call players off the field in protest

There is a problem again in Turkish football. On Tuesday, Istanbulspor players left the field during the league match against Trabzonspor, in protest against a decision by referee Ali Sansalan.

Trabzonspor took a 1-2 lead in the 68th minute through Paul Onuachu (ex-Genk), the Golden Boot of 2021. However, Istanbulspor was of the opinion that it should have been awarded a penalty just before. Istanbulspor’s furious chairman Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu then ordered his team to leave the field. The match was abandoned in the 74th minute.

The incident took place on the day the Turkish Super Lig resumed after a week’s halt due to physical aggression against ref Halil Umut Meler. Last Monday after the league match between Ankaragücü and Rizespor (1-1), he received a slap in the face from Ankaragücü chairman Faruk Koca. He was kicked on the ground by other members of the home team.

The images:

Istanbulspor chairman Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu (left) signaled his team to leave the field. — © IMAGO/Seskim Photo

© Anadolu via Getty Images

© Anadolu via Getty Images

© Anadolu via Getty Images

