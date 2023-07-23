Another cruciate ligament rupture in Schalke legionnaire Greiml

ÖFB defender Leo Greiml is out again for a long time. The Schalke 04 central defender tore the cruciate ligament in his already injured right knee for the second time.

The mishap happened to the 22-year-old in the sixth minute of his team’s friendly against Twente Enschede on Saturday. From October 2021, the then Rapid player Greiml was out for 252 days due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Very bad news: #S04-Defender Leo Greiml lost in yesterday’s game against the @fctwente suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee. We wish you a lot of strength and a speedy recovery, Leo! 🙌 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) July 23, 2023

Due to a long-term meniscus injury in autumn 2022, Greiml has only played seven competitive games for Schalke’s first team.

