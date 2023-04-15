Another extension and a historic final for Hradec. It is an incredible success, Martinec is pleased

“It was again the same as the previous matches, which were seven, but in the final over nine. Balanced, in every turn for blood. The players gave their best and decided the little things and sometimes even luck,” explained Hradec Králové coach Tomáš Martinec.

Hradec will play the final for the first time in its history. “It’s an incredible achievement and I just have to thank the players. They fought unbelievably, and finally that bit of luck went to us,” continued Martinec.

The semi-final battle between Vítkovice and Hradec Králové offered five games that went into overtime, the sixth became the longest extra-league playoff game in history (138:51). In total, the hockey players played together on the ice for almost ten hours of pure time. In the series, Hradec led three games to zero, but the hockey players from the east of the Czech Republic won their promotion only in the last possible game. “It was an unpleasant situation for us. The series was disappearing, but we were able to raise our heads and went to the decisive match with the belief that we would win and win the final. I think that faith was the decisive factor,” said the Hradec Králové coach.

Overview of hockey extra league series with the most overtime games: Number of extensions Series Phases The season 5 Hradec Králové – Vítkovice 4:3 semi-finals 2022/23 4 Slavia – Sparta 4:3 semi-finals 2003/04 4 Chomutov – Třinec 4:2 quarter finals 2016/17 3 Zlín – Vítkovice 4:3 semi-finals 2004/05 3 Liberec – Třinec 4:3 quarter finals 2006/07 3 Pardubice – Vítkovice 4:3 quarter finals 2011/12 3 Zlín – Hradec Králové 4:2 quarter finals 2013/14 3 Třinec – Sparta 4:2 semi-finals 2014/15 3 Zlín – Třinec 3:2 preliminary round 2015/16 3 Mladá Boleslav – Hradec Králové 4:2 quarter finals 2015/16 3 Třinec – Hradec Králové 4:2 semi-finals 2017/18 3 Liberec – Brno 4:2 semi-finals 2018/19 3 Brno – Vítkovice 3:2 preliminary round 2020/21 3 Liberec – Sparta 4:3 semi-finals 2020/21 3 Mladá Boleslav – Hradec Králové 4:1 quarter finals 2021/22

Vítkovice could become the first team to turn the series from 0:3 to 4:3 in the playoffs, and they were not far from that at all. Right from the end of extra time, Petr Fridrich skated into a decent chance, but he was not ready for Matěj Machovský. They also played a power play, but unlike Marek Kalus’ equalizing goal in the second period, they did not handle it very well.

“In the second period we kicked with a power play and then we were better, but we couldn’t score another goal and that one was not enough today. Unfortunately, we didn’t help each other in the next overtimes,” Vítkovic coach Miloš Holan regretted.

Photo: Petr Sznapka, CTK Coach Vítkovic Miloš Holan at the post-match press conference.

The game didn’t end or start well for his team. After barely two and a half minutes, defender Graeme McCormick’s inconspicuous shot knocked out Vítkovice’s most productive player, Petr Gewies, who was hit by a flying puck so unluckily that the home defender spat blood and had to be taken to the hospital. Then, in the third period, he greeted his teammates and spectators from the cube. “I don’t know what’s wrong with him yet. I only saw the photo on the cube. But he was in style, collecting points and we missed him,” Holaň said.

PETR GEWIESE IS OK | Injured Petr Gewiese is fine, he is recovering from the hospital and thanks for the support! And they cheer from a distance 👍💪 pic.twitter.com/xKDj2N4Twz — HC VÍTKOVICE RIDER (@hcvitkovice) April 15, 2023