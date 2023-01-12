Home Sports Another fatal accident occurred in the Dakar Rally. A spectator was crushed to death by a participating truck – yqqlm
Another fatal accident occurred in the Dakar Rally. A spectator was crushed to death by a participating truck

Another fatal accident occurred in the Dakar Rally. A spectator was crushed to death by a participating truck

The Dakar Rally has been dubbed “James for the brave,” and even spectators are at risk. The 2023 Dakar Rally is still 4 days away, but near the end of the event, another fatal accident occurred.

News on January 11, in the ongoing Qatar 2023 race, a spectator of Italian origin behind the dunes, while watching the ninth stage of the race between Riyadh and Harad in Saudi Arabia,Hit and run over by truck group 508, the spectator died while being airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter.

It is reported that a total of 603 drivers and 353 cars will participate in the 2023 Dakar Rally. The venue of the event is located in Saudi Arabia. The total length of the event is 8,549 kilometers, of which 4,506 kilometers are special stages.

Unlike other rallies, the track of the Dakar Rally is more primitive and dangerous. The Dakar Rally also has a higher rate of fatalities than any other motorsport event.

Previously, in the 2020 Dakar Rally, in the motorcycle group competition on stage 7, the 40-year-old Portuguese star Paulo Goncalves suffered a cardiac arrest after falling during the competition and unfortunately passed away.

The Dakar Rally, which began in 1979, is known for its extremely difficult competition environment.Goncalves is also the 25th driver to die in the history of the race.

