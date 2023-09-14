Another football comedy? I don’t remember anything like that, sounds from the club. There is also talk of betting again

The football weekend brought another touch of controversy surrounding referees in the third-highest football league. This time the situation took place in the MSFL in the match between Hodonín and Baník Ostrava B. Referee Vlastimil Ogrodník ordered a rather strange penalty in the long setting of the first half, after converting it, Baník added two more goals and went on to win 3:0. There is talk again that unusually high amounts of money were to be bet on the match. Hodonín intends to resolve the situation with the management of FAČR.

