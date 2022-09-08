HEART

There are sports considered minor but which, in reality, are such only on paper and which continue to give well-deserved satisfaction to talented budding champions from Alto Canavese. The medal collection of the young and talented cuorgnatese archer Andrea Fenoglio Gaddo ‘is enriched. From 26 to 28 August, in Veneto, to be precise in Oderzo in the Treviso area, Fitarco organized the 60th Italian Targa outdoor championships. The athletes admitted to the Italians were 589, 79 Piedmontese including the new “Robin Hood” from the city of the two towers, son of art, to whom father Mauro transmitted the passion for an ancient discipline with an ever-new charm. In the final palmares for clubs, relating only to absolute titles and which therefore does not take into account the class titles, the first position of the Iuvenilia Archers stands out, with 6 medals. The young athlete from Canavese, who is in force at the Arcieri Iuvenilia Torino training, just missed the gold by a whisker and missed the gold poker of the class since he already held the other 3 golds. A domestic accident one hour from the start of the race caused him a burn to the index and middle fingers of his right hand, with a subsequent problem in the management of the release. Although injured, Andrea won the bronze medal one point from the second and 6 from the first.

Great satisfaction of his coach and father, Mauro Fenoglio Gaddo ‘, president of the Archers Order of the Arduinica Crown of Cuorgnè. Now for the athlete the right rest in view of the beginning of the new school year in first grade. Then, they will resume training for the new indoor year and in January change of category with the passage to the Allievi.