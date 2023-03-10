Home Sports Another game – football and digitization – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek
Another game – football and digitization – Sport inside – WDR 5

Another game – football and digitization – Sport inside – WDR 5


WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive
18.02.2023
01:04:42 Std.
Available until 02/12/2043
WDR 5

Medical data, routes, interviews before the penalty kick – millions of digital data should explain professional football. The new target group is primarily young fans in the stands. Is the game itself too boring and where do such plans lead?

Our YouTube contribution “Football is analogue” can be found here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/fussball-als-digitales-produkt

You can find the podcast series “The Perfect Crime” at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/sportwetten-und-kriminalitaet
http://www.wdr.de/k/wettbetrug-im-tennis

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:


and on the Sport inside website:

