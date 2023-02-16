Volley cut the old master to advance to take the lead

Another goal in the Champions League, Koeman helped Bayern beat his old club

In the early morning of February 15th, the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals kicked off. Paris Saint-Germain played against Bayern Munich at home. With Koeman’s goal, Bayern finally beat Paris 1-0 and took the lead in the two-round knockout round.

Bayern is really bound to win this game. Even in the away game, they completely suppressed Paris Saint-Germain. The situation did not change until the opponent’s general Mbappe played.

In this almost one-sided game, Bayern’s tactics after the New Year have been fully rehearsed, especially the addition of Manchester City’s right back Cancelo, giving Bayern a more flexible choice in formation.

The addition of Cancelo made Bayern’s wing attack sharper, and on his other side, Koeman also played with ease in this game. Regrettably, although Bayern took the initiative in the first half, their offensive penetration was slightly weaker, and all 10 shots were unsuccessful.

In the second half, Bayern coach Nagelsmann replaced Cancelo, who was still a little rusty with Davis, and the offense picked up again. It was at this time that Koeman, who was adjusted to the right, received Davis’ A cross from the left made a volley and scored, rewriting the score to 1:0.

This goal can’t help but remind fans of the 2020 Champions League final. At that time, the opponents were also Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. As a result, Koeman scored the only goal and helped Bayern win the Champions League. At the time, he was only 24 years old and became famous all over the world with this goal, becoming one of the best wing superstars in the world.

Koeman is French, and his professional football enlightenment was also carried out in Paris Saint-Germain. It can be said that his relationship with Paris is too deep, and the only goal he used to end his old club twice has been in recent years. Only he can do it.

Although the game won, Bayern still has some regrets. After all, they failed to expand the score when Paris was surrounded, so as to completely ruin the opponent’s hope of advancing.

After conceding a goal in the second half, Paris coach Galti replaced the injured Mbappé on the field, and the situation was completely reversed. Mbappe really carried a team forward like in the World Cup final. He scored two goals in a row but both were ruled invalid. Fate played tricks on him again.

When Mbappe came on the field and started a frantic attack, Bayern executives were surprised to find that the goalkeeper Sommer they signed in the winter transfer window was simply a treasure.

In this game, his performance was just like that of Argentine goalkeeper Martinez against Mbappe in the World Cup final, with both luck and skill. He was able to make consecutive saves in the face of the indiscriminate bombing of Neymar and Mbappe. From this point of view, the old goalkeeper Neuer is indeed about to give way.

How to defend Mbappe is a problem that Bayern must solve in the next round. They were lucky this round, they met the injured Mbappe, and Messi’s state was not adjusted in place. But in the next round, Mbappe will return to health, and his impact will pose a great threat to Bayern’s defense.

In fact, the current Bayern is also in the Bundesliga. It is hard to say whether the top spot can be maintained until the end. Therefore, if Nagelsmann wants to keep his coaching position, he must pass the level of Paris.

Judging from the current situation, Bayern’s situation is not bad. As long as the defense is guaranteed, it is entirely possible to go further in the Champions League.

Reporter Yin Chengjun

Qilu Evening News