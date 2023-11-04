Another home loss for Slovácko. I take it upon myself, the striker Juroška regrets two discarded tutus

The closest to scoring the winning goal was substitute Pavel Juroška, ​​who after the break rushed twice on his own to the Hradec keeper Bajza. However, in neither case did the young attacker get his first hit in the top competition. He was first caught by the visiting goalkeeper and then the ball escaped his boot.

“They were big tutus. I didn’t convert them, so I take it on myself that we didn’t win. We lost two points at home again. It’s a great pity,” Juroška scolded.

He especially regretted the first missed shooting opportunity. “Bajza was a little out of bounds, but I only noticed it when I touched the ball the second time,” Juroška was annoyed that he had given him time to take a better position. “I wanted to fire at him, but I chose the wrong solution. And I needed more peace at the end,” he realized.

He knows well that these were far from the first shooting opportunities he had in the league. “I have talked about it with the coach more than once. I deal with it myself, but I try not to admit it. I believe that I will break the bad luck in the ending as soon as possible,” wishes Juroška.

In the past, the same troubles in the ending also accompanied him in the B grade of Slovácko. “However, as soon as I scored for the first time, it started happening regularly. And it was similar this year in the summer training. Hopefully I’ll catch up with shooting in the league soon,” he hopes.

Juroška does not hide his considerable disappointment from Slovácko’s two home draws in a row. “We wanted six points from the matches with Liberec and Hradec, but unfortunately we only have two. So we’ll have to take it outside now,” he planned.

The football coach of Slovácko, Martin Svědík, is at least happy that Juroška is getting chances. “He can score goals, but unfortunately he is not converting them in the league yet. It’s a different thing to score goals for a B in the MSFL, where there’s not that much pressure. Of course, we would need his hits. We also expect goals from Cicilia. However, it is also about the work of the entire team. And we didn’t even help ourselves with the set pieces against Hradec after a sloppy first half,” the Hradis coach regretted.

