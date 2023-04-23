Another junior high school girl in Hangzhou ran beyond the level of a national first-level athlete_Zhejiang Online

Another junior high school girl in Hangzhou ran beyond the national first-level athlete level

Source: Tribune





Correspondent Xu Yanjun

Recently, the 2023 Hangzhou Sunshine Sports Athletics Championships for Primary and Secondary School Students was held in the Sports Center of Gongshu District, Hangzhou. Feng Yixin from Class 9 (7) of Xiasha Middle School in Hangzhou won three championships and ran in the 400-meter race on April 15. After achieving a time of 57.47 seconds, he ran an astonishing time of 25.13 seconds in the 200-meter preliminaries on April 16. He became a national first-class athlete and became the focus of the audience.

Feng Yixin primary school studied in Wensi Primary School in Qiantang District, Hangzhou City. She was a member of the school’s track and field team in the sixth grade. According to the coach of the school’s track and field team, although she was short in stature in elementary school, she had good explosive power, and she could endure hardships through hard training. After entering junior high school, Feng Yixin joined the track and field team of Xiasha Middle School to train. In the 2022 Hangzhou Sunshine Sports Athletics Championships for Middle School Students, she broke through the second level for the first time in the 200m race. In October 2022, at the Athletic Games for Primary and Secondary School Students in Qiantang District, Feng Yixin ushered in a breakthrough in her special performance. She won three championships and three district records in the junior high school girls’ 100m, 200m, and 4×100m events, and won three district records in the 200m event. Running out of 25 seconds 98, opened the 26-second mark for the first time. The training coach Feng Jiqiu said that Feng Yixin is a talented player, but also a hardworking player. Her breakthrough is inseparable from her persistent training and brave fighting spirit.

With the improvement of Feng Yixin’s sports level, the requirements for her professional level in training are also getting higher and higher. A professional high-level athlete in the province said that it is very rare for Feng Yixin to be able to run as a first-class national athlete at this age. If she goes through systematic and professional training in the future and slowly polishes her special sprint skills, she will have better performance after strengthening her special ability. Big improvement.

In recent years, the Education Bureau of Qiantang District has been promoting the “365 Healthy Run” in primary and secondary schools in the district, encouraging teachers and students to run 365 kilometers within 365 days, and stimulating the enthusiasm of all teachers and students for sports. This year, the brand of “365 Healthy Running” was upgraded to “365 Healthy Action”. Qian Xiaohua, director of the Education Bureau of Qiantang District, said, “We have been encouraging 57,000 students in 46 schools in the district to keep running and exercising through activities such as healthy running, and to develop good sports habits that will benefit lifelong. Through healthy running, we I also discovered and excavated many excellent running seedlings like Feng Yixin.”