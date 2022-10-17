Milan move to Verona, but what an effort!

Before talking about Atalanta (second at 24), another consolidated certainty of this championship, a few words about Milan. Pioli’s team, beating Verona 2-1 in the postponement, dispels for the umpteenth time the now worn Fatal Verona syndrome coming out of an evening that could have been bad for the Rossoneri attacked by the pressing of the led hosts by Salvatore Bocchetti in his debut on the bench. Fatigued by European toxins, and by the usual seven absent due to various injuries, Milan won in a “dirty” way, that is, with more effort than expected. To decide, as in the last championship, was Tonali, a handyman midfielder with the habit of scoring. In the first half, after Veloso’s own goal, Milan could have closed the match with Giroud, but lacking the French in precision allowed the Veronese to get back into the game thanks to another Gabbia own goal from Gunter’s shot. The Rossoneri, despite suffering the pressure of the hosts, had the merit of being able to manage a game that in other times would have gotten out of hand. But in the end, thanks also to Leao’s irrepressible percussion, Milan remained tied to Napoli and Atalanta, remaining in solitude in third place.

The industrious Atalanta ant

The one who wins without ifs and buts is Atalanta. Gasperini’s team, beating Sassuolo 2-1, reaches the tenth consecutive useful result, remaining one step away from the top. Despite the initial disadvantage, the Goddess comes out well with Pasalic’s equalizer and the knockout blow, once again inflicted by Lookman, on his third goal in a row. Atalanta then went smoothly, taking advantage of the low clamor that fortunately for them the media, more interested in the troubles of the squads than in the deeds of the Bergamo players. Which, while rediscovering the old weapon of the counterattack, have resumed the impetuous aggression of the past. In short, step by step, like industrious ants, they go on without getting too noticed.

Udinese was also discreet and drew (0-0) with Professor Sarri’s Lazio at the Olimpico. A draw that is closer to the Friulians who hit two crossbars. The Biancocelesti penalized by a muscle injury to Immobile have been more blunt. Without Ciro, Lazio are like a sniper without a rifle. He also hit the national team in this way, soon we would be at the world championships in Qatar.

A tachipirina for Juventus

Funny, at times almost surreal, as we now judge Juventus matches. Allegri’s team is in fact treated as a fragile subject, easily perishable, which must be approached with due attention in order not to break it definitively. A caution worthy of a better cause. The modest victory over Turin (0-1), in a derby of melancholy grayness, was hailed as a not insignificant step forward for an elderly lady afflicted with bad arthrosis. “Juve gets up, Juve comes out of the crisis” they all say with a faint voice so as not to wake them up too abruptly.

Of course, a minimum of optimism is not denied to anyone, but let’s remember that this win over Torino is the first away success since the beginning of the season. And that Juve returned to winning after 3 defeats in the last five games. In reality, thanks above all to Vlahovic’s return to scoring, Juventus has only made the minimum wage: that is, to be reactive, concentrated, less distracted than usual. So the step forward should be appreciated, but it is a step forward with crutches. To see it run, it will take more. Allegri himself, who does not lack self-irony when he wants (usually when he wins), summarized the narrow escape in the derby as follows: “A step forward … A friend of mine said: ‘Better luck than good …'”