Another Premier League player is heading to Arabia. The Brazilian joins forces with star Ronaldo

According to the media, Manchester will receive six million pounds (over 166 million crowns) for Telles. The Brazil international joined United in 2020 from Porto for £15m. In the past season, he was a guest in Sevilla, with whom he won the European League. He also previously played for Galatasaray Istanbul and Inter Milan.

Portuguese star Ronaldo has been at Al-Nasr since the winter after his second stint in Manchester ended in disgrace. According to media information, he has an annual income of 200 million euros (over 4.8 billion crowns). The lucrative conditions lured a number of other players and some well-known coaches to Saudi Arabia.

An-Nasru was recently suspended by the international federation FIFA due to a debt for Nigerian Ahmed Musa, who the Riyadh club acquired from Leicester in 2018.

