Another remarkable VAR moment in Anderlecht: offside lines of Dreyer and Daland are too close to each other and so 1-0 must be approved

Barely four days after the VAR debacle in the match between Anderlecht and Genk, there was another remarkable moment with VAR at Lotto Park. Anders Dreyer scored the 1-0 goal in minute nine, but there was a VAR check for offside. It lasted several minutes before reaching the conclusion: it is impossible to see whether Dreyer is offside or not.

After a strong start by Cercle Brugge, it was Anderlecht that took the lead. Ludwig Augustinsson was nicely released and brought the ball in front of goal, Anders Dreyer outwitted Warleson by not immediately kicking at goal but by controlling the ball and was thus able to score the 1-0 goal (although he still half missed the ball).

Party in the Lotto Park, but referee Lothar D’hondt made it clear that a VAR check was in progress. The VAR wanted to check whether Dreyer was offside or not, but after just over five minutes of checking it came to the conclusion that the line at Dreyer’s foot and the line at Jesper Daland’s shoulder were too close to each other to to be able to determine whether or not the Dane was offside. And so the VAR had to decide not to intervene. The game was stopped for a few minutes longer because one of the linesmen was injured and had to be replaced. The game ultimately came to a standstill from minute 9 to minute 17.

The phase that caused a long VAR intervention:

