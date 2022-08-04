Original title: Another thunderstorm in the Chinese Super League?Wuhan Yangtze River has not yet made up the arrears or can only play with a patchwork lineup

After the end of the first stage of the salary repayment date stipulated by the Football Association on July 31, the clubs that are still unable to make up the arrears have basically surfaced. In addition to Shanghai Shenhua and Hebei teams, Wuhan Yangtze River team is also facing difficulties.

According to relevant regulations, many clubs in the Chinese Super League repaid part of their salaries before July 31 in exchange for players signing the “Wage Repayment Form”, but there are also individual clubs that are temporarily unable to repay their arrears and are likely to face a deduction of 3 Penalties for league points.

According to Football News reporter Li Xuan: The current situation of Wuhan Yangtze River Club is very difficult. Their situation is similar to that of Zibo Cuju previously exposed. They were previously banned from signing by the Football Association due to the lack of wages of the former coaching team. During the preparatory period for the 2022 season , Wuhan Changjiang applied to the Chinese Football Association to suspend the implementation of the penalty of “prohibiting the registration of new players”, and provided a repayment plan for clearing up back wages. This repayment plan is not limited to the expenses of the former coaching team, but also others.

Wuhan Yangtze River Club also promises that if it fails to complete the payment of the case amount and arrears on time, it is willing to accept relevant penalties. One of the penalties is that new players registered during the club’s original penalty period (i.e. the winter transfer window at the beginning of the season) will not be allowed to play until the penalty ends. In this case, the Chinese Football Association allows it to suspend the implementation of the “prohibition of registration of new players”. Therefore, Wuhan Yangtze River has only newcomers to join this year.

Since the relevant commitments have not been fulfilled at present, the punishment for Wuhan Yangtze River Team will take effect on August 1, and new players registered during the original punishment period will not be able to play. Although it is still possible to gather the number of people to participate in the game, the club is also facing a lot of operating pressure. At present, Wuhan Zall Group is unable to bear the relevant expenses. Today and tomorrow, we will see if the problem can be solved. If it cannot be solved, the club may not be dissolved, but It is very likely that the game can only be played with the players on the team who were previously on the team. All the newcomers introduced this year, including foreign aid, cannot play. Even if they can participate normally, the team can only maximize the cost savings.

According to the regulations of the Chinese Football Federation, on October 31, the Chinese Super League clubs will usher in a new round of clearing up wages. At that time, each club must complete 70% of the total back wages. For clubs, the financial pressure will be even greater. Clubs that cannot complete will be deducted 6 league points at that time.

