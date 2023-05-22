Home » Another title for City: Guardiola as Ferguson and an attack on the treble. We will not switch off, warn the old rulers of England
Another title for City: Guardiola as Ferguson and an attack on the treble. We will not switch off, warn the old rulers of England

Please leave the field immediately. This challenge shone on the big screens rather out of obligation, City fans enjoyed a championship party right on the green stage. Two rounds before the end of the season. Saturday’s defeat of Arsenal in Nottingham already gave them confidence, Sunday’s match with Chelsea was already part of the celebrations.

“We had to win to confirm the position of one of the best teams in the world,” said coach Guardiola in an interview with Sky Sports. He has already enjoyed the 33rd trophy of his career, having collected them in fifteen years with Barcelona, ​​Bayern and now with City, where he joined in 2016. By the way, apart from Guardiola, only Sir Alex Ferguson managed to win the Premier League three times in a row as a coach.

“I don’t even know what to say,” smiled the Norwegian wizard Erling Haaland, one of City’s main heroes. In his first season in Manchester, he managed 52 club goals so far. “Exceptional, amazing, unforgettable. I will remember this for the rest of my life.” Haaland confessed. He was full of emotion: the fans were calling for him and his father Alfie, who played for City at the turn of the century.

Someone reminded themselves during the championship party that Haaland et al. they were still eight points behind Arsenal at the beginning of April. However, they managed to end the season with an exclusive streak of (so far) 12 league victories, and the fluctuating form of the Gunners, who won only two of their last eight games, also helped.

“Twelve wins in a row? Insanely. Honestly, especially since the last international break in March, we felt unstoppable,” said midfielder Jack Grealish.

“Our recipe? We always try to play the best we can,” smiled Belgian creative Kevin De Bruyne. “I’ve been here for eight years and I’m still experiencing magical moments.”

The dream season for City continues: two final league rounds and two finals to go. On the third of June with Manchester United for the FA Cup and a week later with Inter Milan for the Champions League trophy. For illustration: Manchester United dominated the Premier League, domestic cup and Champions League as the first and so far the last English team in one season in 1999. Will the rich from City succeed?

“We want the treble and we will do everything for it,” said midfielder Bernardo Silva. “We will not switch off.”

