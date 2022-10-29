Thanks to the move to the next round of Conference League the Fiorentina has passed yet another group stage of an event UEFA. From this point of view it is interesting to highlight how the purple team has become the third absolute formations to have passed the group stage of all UEFA competitions after Rome and Basel. I am exactly 5 different types of group stages that only these 3 teams, for now, have managed to overcome, that is: group stage of Champions League in the previous format (until 2002-03)group stage of Champions League in the current format, group stage of Coppa UEFAgroup stage of Europa League and that of Conference League. We remember that Fiorentina, Juventus and Rome are the teams that have participated in plus UEFA competition finals (3).