After Rome and Basel, Fiorentina becomes the third absolute team to hit the en plein of round passes after the elimination rounds of UEFA competitions
Thanks to the move to the next round of Conference League the Fiorentina has passed yet another group stage of an event UEFA. From this point of view it is interesting to highlight how the purple team has become the third absolute formations to have passed the group stage of all UEFA competitions after Rome and Basel. I am exactly 5 different types of group stages that only these 3 teams, for now, have managed to overcome, that is: group stage of Champions League in the previous format (until 2002-03)group stage of Champions League in the current format, group stage of Coppa UEFAgroup stage of Europa League and that of Conference League. We remember that Fiorentina, Juventus and Rome are the teams that have participated in plus UEFA competition finals (3).
Then, “splitting” the various UEFA competitions on the basis of their denominations, we must highlight how the two teams are at odds 4 final are theInter (European Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup and Europa League) and the Juventus (European Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup), followed closely 3 and Fiorentina (European Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Cup), Milan (European Cup, Champions League and Cup Winners’ Cup) e Roma (Champions Cup, UEFA Cup and Conference League).
October 28, 2022 (change October 28, 2022 | 19:06)
© breaking latest news