Another unwanted change, photo shoot and last wish from marod. The final phase of tuning for the EURO has begun for the lion cubs

He walked through the hotel reception, past the colorful statue of the muscular wrestler Gustav Frištenský, and took one last look behind him. “Good luck, guys,” Antonín Kinský waved at his teammates.

It has been known since Monday afternoon that the 21st team lost another goalkeeper after number one Matěj Kovář. Slávist visiting Vyškov for the European Championship won’t be let go by a damaged knee.

“Injuries are part of football, we dealt with it for a long time with Tonda,” admitted coach Jan Suchopárek. “They say that goalkeepers are the foundation of the team, but I believe that we have adequate replacements for the injured boys.”

Suchopárek confirmed that the number one goalkeeper will be Vítězslav Jaroš, who secured Kovař in the qualification and made two saves in twelve games. Jaroš belongs to Liverpool, but in the last season he was a guest in Stockport, which plays in the fourth English league: in the fall he was the first team, in the spring he was a substitute.

Jakub Markovič from Pardubice and Vladimír Neuman from Karvina will cover Jaroš’s back at the EURO, who reported to the hotel in Prague’s Benice instead of the marauding Kinski. Markovič caught one half in preparation for twenty one, Neuman was so far only a substitute at the beginning of the qualification.

In addition to the obligatory photo shoot, Suchopárk’s boys managed to try out their suits and the first training session on Monday afternoon. And why did they actually stay on the southeastern edge of Prague? “It’s one thing to travel and another to know the environment here. In 2015, we prepared here for the home EURO 21,” recalled Suchopárek, who assisted Jakub Dovalil with the 21 eight years ago. See also Official presentation: coaching position at Bayern - for Tuchel "honor and distinction"

“There was just a bit of a problem with the pitches: they are closing somewhere at this time and unfortunately we are not in a position where the clubs would say that they would prefer the twenty-one,” Suchopárek described. ready.”