Earthquake: new violent shock between Turkey and Syria

STRONG EARTHQUAKE JUST AGO IN TURKEY, ON THE BORDER WITH SYRIA – An earthquake shock of magnitude 6.4, it occurred at 20:08 (18:08 in Italy) with epicenter near Defne at a depth, hypocenter, of about 34km. It is a city near the southern Turkish coast, almost on the border with Syria, in the province of Hatay. The earthquake was also distinctly felt in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Cyprus. A second strong shock was also felt after a few minutes in the Samandag district.

NEW COLLAPSES AND INJURIES, PANIC IN AREAS ALREADY HARD EARTHQUAKE – Such an intense magnitude has caused new collapses and injuries in the epicenter area, as well as unleashing panic again in areas already severely hit by the earthquake. The epicenter of this new earthquake was in fact only 160km away from the first devastating shock of last February 6, with further collapses in those already structurally fragile areas. In short, the nightmare continues for Turkey and Syria.

