Another vision of Sergei Bubka’s historic record by sculptor Pierre Larauza

The first time that Sergei Bubka saw sketches of Pierre Larauza’s sculpture, he did not expect that: “I must admit, I was surprised,” he said. Really. Because in my mind, I was expecting a performance where I was bending the pole. Or something like that. And then, I started to think, to try to understand the idea…”

The work that Pierre Larauza will present from June 26 to 30 at the Carreau du Temple in Paris, as part of the Cultural Olympiad, is indeed original to say the least. It aims to celebrate the Ukrainian’s feat when, on July 13, 1985 at the Jean-Bouin stadium in Paris, he became the first pole vaulter to clear a bar at six meters. But in this life-size representation, we never see Bubka. What can be seen eight times along the entire length of the project is the pole and its movement which was to bring him to the feat achieved that day.

Pierre Lauraza inspired by the work of Georges Demeny

Pierre Larauza is familiar with this type of representation. This 47-year-old from Landes, who has been living in Brussels for around twenty years, is not at his first. He has already distinguished himself with works on the skater Surya Bonaly or the athletes Dick Fosbury and Mike Powell. He even met the latter in 2019 in Los Angeles to talk to him about his work and better understand his sensations and his jump. The American’s 8.95 m length is stylized by the movement of his shoes from the run-up until he falls into the sand. His work is enjoying growing success. He attracted the attention of the international and French athletics federations, and during the all-nighter in Paris in 2019, his jump from Mike Powell opened up with “a participatory and fun dimension”: the FFA had installed a small track and a sandbox and spectators could jump next to it and compare themselves to the American.

The next step in the series entitled “These movements that I could never have done” could only be this “July 13, 1985, Paris”. “I find this sport incredible,” emphasizes Larauza. These six meters are a huge event. Why not make a huge sculpture? » The artist, a graduate in architecture and art science, also choreographer of the transitscape troupe that he founded with Emmanuelle Vincent, strives to describe the decomposition of movement. “It’s very similar to what was done at the end of the 19th century,” he says, admitting to being inspired by the work of Georges Demeny.

“I was really impressed by what Pierre (Lauraza) proposed, by his very interesting vision of jumping. I really feel more and more attracted to this case. »

He talks about his project to the French federation which is all the more interested as it plans to organize a major event in 2025 to celebrate the forty years of Bubka’s exploit: a gigantic pole vault festival, the French discipline par excellence. President André Giraud put Pierre Larauza in contact with Sergueï Bubka by first transmitting the file to the 1988 Olympic champion. “Bubka took note of it and offered to organize a videoconference,” says Larauza. Then we met and I showed him what it was like using a VR headset. »

Sergueï Bubka became the first pole vaulter to cross the legendary 6 meter barrier on July 13, 1985 at the Jean-Bouin stadium in Paris. (The Team)

“Pierre asked me a lot of questions about the pole, about its positioning, about a whole bunch of little details,” continues the Ukrainian. And I started participating in this project myself. I was really impressed by what Pierre proposed, by his very interesting vision of jumping. I really feel more and more attracted to this case. »

Especially since there is another project in the air that is even more close to Bubka’s heart. He would like, when the war is over, this work to be exhibited at the same time in Paris and Kiev. As an additional link between the two countries. And a symbol of victory.

