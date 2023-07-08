Another wild Slavia match. Plavšič ended up on a stretcher, Masopust scored with a cannonball from the half

Aigen (from our reporter) – “It’s bad luck,” sighed the fans in the stands of the stadium in Aigen, Austria, where the Czech vice-champion is training. They were reacting to the incident from the setting of the opening act, when after an unfortunate collision with an opponent he ended up on the grass and in in obvious pain the mentioned Plavšič, who returned to Eden after a loan spell at Baník Ostrava.

The referee ended the half immediately. The Serbian winger, who scored a great goal in the last match against Haifa (2:1), was treated by doctors throughout the break. Plavšič was subsequently taken to the hospital on a stretcher with bloody wounds on his face, a patch on his chin and an X-ray.

“Srky has a laceration, but it was already sewn up on the pitch. Hats off to the doctor who nailed it here. We will wait for further information and we believe that Srdjan will be fine,” said Slavist assistant Jaroslav Köstl after the match. Club spokesman Michal Býček later reported on social networks that the examination at the hospital did not show any further injuries, Plavšič is back at the hotel and awaits a rest regime.

Less than fifteen minutes before the unpleasant moment, the Slavia fans cheered. Specifically, after Lukáš Masopust’s famous hit. He won the whole event by himself. He took possession of the ball deep in his own half and headed towards the right line. In the meantime, he flipped over a sliding opponent in style and was already looking towards Podbrezová’s goal.

He saw that goalkeeper Richard Ludha was far from his goal. There was thus an opportunity to lob, which the experienced 30-year-old footballer did brilliantly. He stretched from the boundary of the center line and the ball ended up in the net. For Masopust, it was his second hit in the match, and it also brought to mind the legendary goal of the representative Patrik Schick from Euro 2021 against Scotland.

“It was a goal from the fighter category at the end. I remembered Min Stoch, when we were at the training camp in Dubai, he scored a similar goal against Shakhtar. Five minutes before that situation, Ivan Schranz said on the bench that it could be played like this. Maybe Lukáš heard it,” Köstl smiled. “When he gets into a match like today, he’s capable of doing great things.”

As part of the summer training, Slavia experienced another duel that offered a lot of incredible things. You probably still remember Sunday’s match with Raków, when the referees ended the match after less than fifteen minutes due to a statement from one of the players of the Polish team and went to the dressing room.

The clubs subsequently agreed to continue. A licensed referee from lower competitions went to blow the whistle, a representative of each of the opponents took to the lines. Back David Douděra started for Slavia, he was replaced by substitute goalkeeper Jan Sirotník in the second half.

Slavia have not yet lost in preparation. Raków beat 2:1, as well as Haifa and Podbrezová in the end 4:1, when the Slovaks recorded an honorable success only in the setting of the second half. In addition to Masopust, Václav Jurečka and Matěj Jurásek made their mark for Prague. The premiere was held by the new reinforcement of Norway, Conrad Wallem. “He arrived two days ago and tomorrow he will leave again to say goodbye to the fans. But at the same time, he wanted to be here and play this match. It shows his good character. Today, logically, the potential has not yet been fulfilled that much, but that is only a matter of time,” noted Köstl.

Defenseman David Jurásek, the hottest Slavic commodity this summer, was left out of the rotation again. Before the match, he sat in the stands with his agent Martin Krob, gave out autographs and took pictures with fans. “He has an individual program after the national team and we are waiting to see what happens in Europe. There is interest in him, but we do not yet have any other information than you have,” Köstl told reporters.

Preliminary match in Austria

SK Slavia Praha – Podbrezová 4:1 (2:0) Goals: 11. and 34. Masopust, 47. Jurečka, 83. M. Jurásek – 90.+2 MasarykSlavia: Mandous – Tomič (74. M. Jurásek), Kačaraba , Ousou, Bořil – Wallem, Hromada (46. Hronek) – Masopust (74. Konečný), Jurečka, Plavšič (46. David Pech) – Tijani (74. Ogungbayi)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

