Live it, October 7th. At 3:00 am on October 9th, Beijing time, in the 8th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season, Real Madrid will challenge Getafe away. Before the game, Real Madrid coach Ancelotti attended a press conference, he talked about some of the team’s current situation.

The key to beating Getafe

Ancelotti: “Usually, we want to give our best performance, we know the difficulties facing Getafe, last season as well. They didn’t start well, but now they’re doing great , they have intensity, they are organized, and that’s going to make it difficult for us.”

About Benzema

Ancelotti: “After missing a month, he played two games in a row, he is a little overloaded, but it is not ruled out that he will participate in tomorrow’s game, if he is in good form, he will participate in the game. In this team In the team, the defensive aspect is very important, that’s the key to success and that’s where we have to be more focused. That’s why everyone’s commitment is important, it’s true that we don’t always stay tight, we lose It’s not a relaxation, that’s what happened.”

Worried about keeping players for the World Cup?

Ancelotti: “I don’t think so, it’s important for us to assess the level of fatigue. The players are somewhat less sincere in this regard, they say they are fine, and sometimes being insincere in this regard means You get hurt and I prefer the player who told me he’d rather stop, but in 30 years only two players have told me that: Pepe in the Champions League final and Seedorf in the league.”

Is it important to face Getafe?

Ancelotti: “They are a very fighting team, very organised from the back. It was a complicated game and the psychological aspect of the players was the least of my worries, even though it was a tough game. It’s important, but this team has shown that they’re already very good at that. Sometimes we have to defend better, that’s what the team thinks, what we’re going to do is defend better.”

Pressure on the team’s defense

Ancelotti: “Real Madrid doesn’t have only one way of playing, that’s what we’ll see. Some games have more advantages by shrinking the defense, we won’t have only one way in the game.”

Questions about the team on the defensive end Ancelotti: "I don't think it's because of the arrival of new players, we defended well individually and collectively, and we also saw that this team is very good defensively." About Courtois Ancelotti: "We need to think about whether it is a good idea to play Shaker away, but I think he will be back in Clasico." On Benzema's goal drought Ancelotti: "I think injuries have slowed him down, but I see the same Benzema as before, we're not worried about anything in that regard, he's doing what he always does, he will Keep doing it, that's it." On Rudiger's adaptation Ancelotti: "Rudiger is very aware that he is very important to us, he is a world-class centre-back like Militao, Alaba and Nacho. Nacho can always contribute, you have to take that into account, We did a great job with these four centre-backs. It's true that Nacho has more rest than the others, but he will probably play more games later." About Cross' future Ancelotti: "He's great mentally and physically, he's always smiling, he's never angry. He senses the pressure of a game and when I ask him before a game, he always tells I'm not nervous about him, it's up to him to renew the contract." About the team's injuries Ancelotti: "Cerballos needs to be out for two to three weeks, and with Courtois, the rest of the players are fine. Luckily, we've managed the injury situation well so far." On Haaland replacing Benzema Ancelotti: "I won't talk about Haaland." About Rodrigo Ancelotti: "Rodrigo is a very smart guy, he is calm and serious, he is very mature although he is still young." (Ma Dongyu)

