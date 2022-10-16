Original title: An Shuai: I wanted to create something last year but suffered a sap. Inter Milan and Barcelona are very efficient but we are different

Live it, October 15th. At 22:15 on October 15th, Beijing time, in the ninth round of the 2022-23 La Liga season, Real Madrid will face Barcelona at the Bernabeu Stadium. Before the game, Real Madrid coach Ancelotti attended a press conference, he talked about some of the team’s current situation.

About preparing for the Clasico

Ancelotti: “As usual, but in this game we know what it means for everyone. Both teams are strong, but we prepare in a similar way as before, but We need to add something emotionally, stressful.”

About Courtois

Ancelotti: “He’s in pretty good shape, but he does train very little, he doesn’t feel comfortable, he won’t play in this game. We’ll see how he’s doing next Sunday, all he needs is training .”

About Rudiger

Ancelotti: “He’s fine, he’s not uncomfortable. He’s brave and passionate.”

Real Madrid different from Barcelona in the second half

Ancelotti: “I think it’s the characteristics of the two teams and we have to take that into account. It’s true that we were better in the second half, but I don’t know if it will affect the game.”

About Rodrigo

Ancelotti: “He is an extraordinary player, very good, and now I am giving him more playing time, he has shown his quality, he can play in all positions in the frontcourt.”

Regarding the game plan for tomorrow, will there be the same starters as the Champions League final?

Ancelotti: “I don’t want to invent, I’m not an inventor, last year I wanted to create something, but got a sap. That team in Paris has everything: mentality, attack and defense, we know very well on the pitch What to do. We have to play a full game and only then can we win and win the championship.”

Worries about Barcelona Ancelotti: "They have only one draw in the league and they are in a good dynamic. They have had some problems in the Champions League, in that competition, that is a possible situation, but in the league they have performed Excellent." About that game last season Ancelotti: "I didn't put on the video. The players know their opponents very well. Last season's game will not have an impact. This is another national derby, a game the world hopes for. I hope we can have a good time. It's not a life-or-death game, but it's special and we want to win it despite the long season." Real Madrid's win will do more damage to Barcelona? Ancelotti: "I don't know how it will affect them, but we have to think about winning, we have enough resources to have a good season." About Milliton Ancelotti: "He's done a great job, at a very high level, he's capable, he's very physical, he's a very high-level centre-back." About Benzema Ancelotti: "This week I saw him doing a lot better." About how Barcelona play football Ancelotti: "Their history makes it clear that they will continue to have a style that the fans and the club love. That is an idea that has made them successful and they will continue. Other clubs have other ways, I think A single way isn't the most obvious feature because sometimes players change and it's about finding an idea that makes players comfortable." See also Riso Scotti, play-off finish among the regrets Elachem "cheers" Legnano dreaming of primacy Did you watch the match between Barcelona and Inter? Ancelotti: "We play differently from Inter, they showed courage and efficiency, it will be a different game, even completely different." What can Rudiger offer? Ancelotti: "He brings strength in the confrontation, he plays well in both positions, it is not surprising that he scored the other day. He has a great mentality and a great personality, he is A winner. He never stops and is a terrible defender." (Ma Dongyu)

