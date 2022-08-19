DoNews August 19 news (Guo Ruiqi) Today’s shoe circle is also getting more and more rolled.

In the past, only top-level sneakers could add carbon plates, but now many people-friendly shoes also use carbon plate technology, and carbon plates are no longer a rare thing.

But recently at the 22-year Anta Innovation and Technology Conference, Anta released a new Olympic champion running shoe equipped with two core Olympic technologies – Anta nitrogen technology midsole technology and carbon tube suspension system.

What is the mystery of the new carbon tube technology, we will reveal it.

The collision of “nitrogen technology” and “carbon tube suspension system”

This brand new Olympic champion running shoes is specially made for the Chinese national team’s 5-10 km running training. The purpose is to prevent athletes from sports injuries during the training process and provide super cushioning. Therefore, in addition to being specially used for the training of the Chinese national team, this pair of shoes featuring stability, protection and cushioning can also provide the same effect for mass runners.

The nitrogen technology used by Anta this time is actually a midsole technology: the physical foaming process of injecting nitrogen gas during the supercritical foaming of the midsole material. Full palm nitrogen technology is also more effective to improve rebound, cushioning, durability and comfort.

Under the blessing of midsole nitrogen technology, the cushioning performance is improved by 26% compared with the previous generation, ensuring the flickering experience of the midsole and sustainable excellent durability. The thickness of the midsole this time is also considerable, and the heel has an extended design, bringing a cooler foot feel and stronger cushioning.

The biggest highlight of this pair of champion running shoes is that they are equipped with the newly developed carbon tube suspension system, which improves the stability by 23%. General running shoes use flat or three-dimensional carbon plates, but this shoe is equipped with hollow tubular carbon fiber, which makes it more effective to prevent excessive bending and collapse of the midfoot during running, and provides stronger arch support.

In the process of running, because the carbon tube suspension system is under the midsole material, the arch support is not strong, and there is no feeling of arch soreness when wearing it, and it can effectively form force transmission.

The unique dragon scale outsole is designed by parameterization, and there are fine lines on the main body lines, and the anti-slip performance is still worth looking forward to.

After you get on your feet, you can feel the foot feel brought by the full-length nitrogen technology midsole, which is even better and more elastic than Boost.

In addition, the upper of this pair of shoes is very comfortable and stretchable, so it can fit almost any foot shape. This pair of shoes introduces a new term for shoe last: Chinese last. It is a shoe last that is more in line with the Chinese foot shape. The dynamic support on the arch support is supported by bilateral carbon tubes, so flat feet can also be worn.

And as a pair of training running shoes with cushioning and stability protection. The widening of the forefoot and the widening of the heel are also essential. The design of the CUP-type midsole and the cup-shaped insole can also greatly improve the stability.

And for the heel area, there are not only the external TPU mentioned just now, but also the upper bag of the midsole nitrogen technology and the widening of the heel, so the anti-rollover front and rear are very stable.

The midsole design of the heel gradient structure and the external TPU connecting the heel are a combination of the upper and the midsole, which can improve the cushioning limit of the entire pair of shoes and stabilize the state when landing, better absorb shock, and give it when landing. The rebound is obvious. Although the 82kg weight cannot step on the best state, the overall performance is still good.

Whether it is the upper, the midsole, or the foot feel, I can’t find any faults. The fit is high, and the long-term training and running will not cause arch soreness. The running shoes made for Olympic champions are really worth trying.