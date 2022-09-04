Original title: Antetokounmpo continued to output 25+11 all-round, Greece refused to come back and beat Italy

On September 4th, Beijing time, in a match in Group C of the men’s basketball European Championship, the Greek team beat Italy 85-81.

In this campaign, on the Greek side, Antetokounmpo continued to output steadily. He played 30 minutes and 36 seconds, made 8 of 15 shots, 1 of 5 from three-pointers, 8 of 9 free throws, and scored 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block. In addition, Tyler Dorsey made 6 of 10 shots and scored 23 points and 3 rebounds.

On the Italian side, Simon Fontezio, who just signed with the Jazz this summer, scored 10 of 24 points and scored 26 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

In the first quarter, Antetokounmpo changed the slow start of the ball. He broke through from the bottom line and smashed the ball into the basket even when the four were surrounded.

More than a minute later, Antetokounmpo pushed forward the transition attack again. This time, the Italian defense was very afraid and chose to retreat, but Antetokounmpo found his teammates through precise passes and assisted Tyler Dorsey to hit a three-pointer.

In the middle of this section, Antetokounmpo once again held the ball on the outside. The Italian defenders still chose to stay away from him and chose to compress his breakthrough space. Unexpectedly, the letter suddenly fired on the outside, and he made a steady three-point shot, which made the opponent quite helpless.

Of course, in addition to the outside attack, the inside attack is the main theme of the letter. In the second quarter, he once again showed his dominance in the three-second zone. When his teammate Calasis missed a breakthrough, Antetokounmpo suddenly jumped up in the crowd, grabbed the offensive rebound, and dunked into a second attack with both hands. .

Since then, the letter has shot and scored by himself. He dominates the inside line, and the Italian fans at home are also silent.

Not only did he attack on the inside, Antetokounmpo also infiltrated his influence on the defensive end. After that, his big hat rejected Mannion’s layup, and he sent consecutive steals to promote the Greek team’s fast break.

Under the leadership of Antetokounmpo, the Greek team also maintained the advantage on the court throughout the first half.

Time entered the second half, and the Italian team put more pressure on Antetokounmpo. However, in the early part of the third quarter, Antetokounmpo received a throwback from his teammates, and once again completed a powerful 1-on-3, scored the ball into the basket, and caused the opponent to foul.

But the Italian side was very tenacious, starting from the middle of the third quarter, the letter attacking with the ball became more and more difficult. You know, at the end of the third quarter, the Greek team once led by 15 points. However, in the final quarter, Italy relied on hard-working defense to make the point difference start to shrink a little bit.

Under the pressure of the opponent, Antetokounmpo seems to be in a predicament similar to that in the NBA. He has less and less space to shoot, and it becomes more difficult to score.

It wasn’t until 3 minutes and 41 seconds left in the final quarter that Antetokounmpo got another singles chance. He turned his back in the bottom corner to get rid of it, and then smashed the ball into the basket with a dunk across the defender.

But then, the Italian team was still desperately catching up. With 35 seconds left in the game, the difference was once back to 3 points. At this time, Antetokounmpo made a loss of the ball under strict precautions. But fortunately, after Italy missed a three-pointer and time was running out, Tyler Dorsey walked to the free throw line and sealed the victory for Greece with a free throw. (Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: