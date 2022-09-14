Original title: Antetokounmpo 31+8+7 was expelled at the end of the quarter, Greece lost to Germany and missed the semi-finals

On September 14, Beijing time, the top 8 of the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup officially kicked off. In a focus game, Greece lost 96-107 to Germany and was eliminated.

In this game, on the Greek side, Antetokounmpo was struggling alone. He played 30 minutes and 13 seconds, 13 of 22 shots, 1 of 5 three-pointers, 4 of 8 free throws, and scored 31 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals. In the final quarter, he was also ejected for his second personal foul.

On the German side, core guard Dennis Schroeder played 31 minutes and made 8 of 15 shots, 6 of 3-pointers, 7 of 7 free throws, and scored 26 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal. Second technical foul, also ejected.

In this game, Antetokounmpo was strictly guarded as always after the opening, but he attracted defensive firepower, but created good offensive opportunities for his teammates.

At least in the first half of the first quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance was fairly normal. He was able to spot opportunities and send good passes to his teammates. He could also score aggressively with his own layup. When teammate Calasis missed a three-point shot, he could also score an offensive rebound and a tip-up.

But for Antetokounmpo’s defense, the German team obviously made a rigorous plan. This plan was not shaken by the letter’s several points. They resolutely contracted the inside line, resolutely blocked Antetokounmpo’s breakthrough line, and also received Nice effect.

Throughout the first quarter, the German team has always been in control of the situation on the field.

In the second quarter, the situation of the battle did not change much. Antetokounmpo continued to score hard on the inside. A dunk after receiving a hang from his teammate was quite the spotlight, but in terms of the score, Greece was still passive for a long time.

In this case, Antetokounmpo’s mentality has undergone a subtle change. In the middle of this section, Alphabet held the ball to advance and counterattacked, but was stolen. He pulled his opponent in a hurry and got an illegal foul, and this ball also laid a huge hidden danger for the subsequent games.

Although, the Greek team fought back tenaciously. Before halftime, they relied on Slokas’ magical three-pointer to overtake the score.

But the German team was unmoved and entered the second half. They continued to attack and defend at their own pace. They blocked Antetokounmpo more fiercely, causing him to gain nothing in the attack for more than half a quarter and could only try his touch on the outside.

On the ball, the Czech team used a similar strategy to create a lot of trouble for the letters. However, in the final quarter, the letters made consecutive long shots and killed the suspense with two three-pointers.

But in this game, a similar script did not appear again. With 2 minutes left in the third quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo reluctantly hit a three-pointer driven by the German defense, but this was his only three-pointer in the game.

In the following game, Letter released almost all of his energy. His layups became more difficult one by one, but in terms of the score, Greece fell behind more and more. In the face of adversity, the letter once again appeared emotionally out of control. In a fight, he violently knocked over his opponent, and was ejected for the second illegal foul.

Antetokounmpo failed to lead the Greek team to win the championship. Instead, he ended the tournament in this embarrassing way. Such an outcome was obviously not expected by himself and many others. (Poirot)





