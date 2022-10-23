Original title: Antetokounmpo hits 44+12 Jaylen Green 22 points, the Bucks beat the Rockets to welcome two consecutive victories

On October 23, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued its fierce battle. The Milwaukee Bucks at home easily defeated the Houston Rockets 125-105, ushering in a two-game winning streak, while the Rockets lost their 3-game losing streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 44 points and 12 rebounds, a season-high scoring record, while Jaylen Green scored 22 points for the Rockets.

Four-quarter score (Bucks behind): 23-41, 25-26, 31-31, 26-27.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo 44 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, Holiday 19 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds, Portis 13 points and 8 rebounds, Allen 11 points and 5 rebounds, Lopez 9 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocks, Greek Seoul scored 9 points and 6 assists, Walla scored 9 points, and Ibaka scored 9 points.

Rockets: Jaylen Green 22 points and 4 rebounds, Porter Jr. 18 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds, Martin 14 points and 5 rebounds, Smith 13 points and 11 rebounds, Ethan 11 points, Shen Jing 9 points and 9 rebounds.

In this game, the Bucks’ Middleton and Connaughton continued to miss the game, while the Rockets’ Gordon, Tate, Fernando, and Taita Washington Jr. also stayed on the sidelines. After the start of the game, the Bucks at home started 13-0, of which Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 6 points and Holiday scored 7 points. Porter ended the Rockets’ scoring drought, Martin alleyed for dunks, Green scored 4 points in a row, and the Rockets responded with a 10-3 spurt. Lopez and Holiday scored 3 points in a row, and the Bucks made 15 of 23 shots in the first quarter, while the Rockets barely hit 35 percent. With Hill hitting a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, the Bucks led the Rockets by 18 points 41-23 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Rockets only scored 2 points in the first 3 minutes of the start, Antetokounmpo dunked, Allen hit a 3-pointer, and the Bucks led 46-26 with 20 points. “Third flower” Smith scored 4 points in a row, and then it was “second place” Jaylen Green’s performance. He first dunked and then hit 3 3-pointers. He scored 11 points in a row and stopped the Bucks. After the suspension, Antetokounmpo relied on his personal ability to hit three consecutive singles to stabilize the situation. With 2 minutes left, the Rockets only scored 1 point, and Antetokounmpo scored 2+1. He made 8 of 9 shots in two quarters and contributed 20 points and 7 rebounds, helping the Bucks lead 67-48 with 19 points at halftime. . Second place Green also had 18 points in two quarters.

In the third quarter, Antetokounmpo started a one-man game against the entire Rockets team. He first made a three-pointer, then hit a 3-pointer. In addition, he also made a dunk on the inside, and one person scored 8 points in a row. On the other hand, the Rockets made 4 three-pointers by Porter, Smith and Garuba, reducing the point difference to 12 points and stopping the Bucks at the same time. After the pause, Holiday and Antetokounmpo responded with a 6-2 spurt, and Antetokounmpo broke the 30-point mark. Ethan and Martin scored another 3 points, Antetokounmpo responded with 3 points, and he scored 8 points in a row by himself, scoring 18 points in a single quarter, helping the Bucks to keep the difference to more than 15 points. However, he also received a technical foul because he was dissatisfied with the penalty. At the end of the third quarter, the Rockets were still behind 79-98.

In the last quarter, Antetokounmpo hit two singles and scored 40 points. With another 3-pointer by Ibaka, the Bucks expanded the point difference to 27 points. Although Smith hit a 3-pointer and Shen Jing cut and dunked, there was no suspense in the game. In the end, the Milwaukee Bucks easily defeated the Houston Rockets 125-105, ushering in a two-game winning streak, while the Rockets lost their 3-game losing streak.

Rockets starters: Porter, Green, Martin, Smith, Garuba

Bucks starting: Holiday, Carter, Allen, Antetokounmpo, Lopez

