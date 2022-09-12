Original title: Antetokounmpo made two key three points in 27+10, Greece narrowly eliminated the Czech Republic

On September 12, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup round of 16 continued. Greece defeated the Czech Republic 94-88 and advanced to the quarter-finals.

In this game, Antetokounmpo played 33 minutes on the Greek side, made 8 of 17 shots, and scored 27 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 block; Calasis made 5 of 8 shots, scored 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

On the Czech side, Jan Veseli played 32 minutes, made 10 of 13 shots, and scored 21 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Satoransky only scored 3 points, but scored 8 rebounds, 17 assists and 2 steals.

In the match with the Czech Republic, Greece’s combat power is higher on paper, but it was in front of this opponent that Greece overturned the boat. In last year’s Olympic play-offs, Greece lost to the Czech Republic and ultimately missed the chance. Tokyo Olympics stage.

At that time, Antetokounmpo was leading the Bucks to fight for the championship, but after more than a year, he obviously did not want a similar tragedy to repeat.

After the opening, under the leadership of Antetokounmpo, the Greek team was really imposing. During the period, Antetokounmpo could attract double teams and create excellent three-point shooting opportunities for his teammates. In the counterattack, he can also transform into a pie-eating monster and activate his personal scoring account with extremely domineering dunks.

But throughout the first half, Antetokounmpo also felt the suffocating atmosphere of the knockout game. His offense was greatly restricted, and he did not score as much as he did in the group stage.

In the second half, the Greek team was in a backward position for a time, and due to the Czech team’s firm contraction of the inside line, the breakthrough path of the letter was also largely blocked.

In the passive, Antetokounmpo could only change his strategy. In the middle of the three quarters, he turned over a jump shot from the bottom corner and stabilized the heart of the Greek army. In the latter part of this section, when the five Czech defenders all retreated to the three-second zone, he still made a breakthrough, pushed the ball forward with difficulty, and at the same time held the score tightly.

At the end, Antetokounmpo continued to show his big heart. In the middle of the final quarter, he took the bully step to get rid of the defender and scored a layup on the counterattack. Then, he blocked the opponent’s layup with a big cap with a pegboard.

Entering the decisive period, Antetokounmpo’s state is getting better and better. He has extended the offensive area to the outside. Although his three-point shooting rate is not high in the European Cup so far, in this game, he is at the most critical stage. , facing Veseli in the face of two consecutive golden three-pointers.

The Czech team shrank the defense the whole game, and once saw the hope of winning. But in the end, the letter used a three-pointer to make the Czech team's retraction pay the price. (Poirot)

