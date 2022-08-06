Original title: Antetokounmpo took a group photo of the four brothers’ national team and went to the European Championships at the same time, which is rare in history

On August 6, 2022, Beijing time, Antetokounmpo, the star of the Bucks, posted a photo of the four brothers wearing Greek team uniforms on his personal social media.

Antetokounmpo with the text: “It’s an honor to be able to do this together.”

The four brothers of the alphabet are: the second brother: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (No. 43), the third brother: Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 34), and the fourth brother: Costas Antetokounmpo Bo (No. 37), fifth brother: Alex Antetokounmpo (No. 29). Among them, Thanasis and Giannis played for the Bucks at the same time, Costas played for the Lakers, and Alex followed the King to the Summer League last year and won the championship. He first played for the Murcia Basketball Club of the Spanish ACB League.

In the European Championships list announced by the Greek men’s basketball team this year, all four Antetokounmpo brothers were selected. A family of four brothers was selected for the national team at the same time, which is very rare in the entire world basketball history.

This European Championship, Greece and Croatia, Estonia, Ukraine, Britain, Italy in Group C.

