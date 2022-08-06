Home Sports Antetokounmpo took a group photo of the four brothers and the national team at the same time to go to the European Championships.
Sports

Antetokounmpo took a group photo of the four brothers and the national team at the same time to go to the European Championships.

by admin
Antetokounmpo took a group photo of the four brothers and the national team at the same time to go to the European Championships.

Original title: Antetokounmpo took a group photo of the four brothers’ national team and went to the European Championships at the same time, which is rare in history

On August 6, 2022, Beijing time, Antetokounmpo, the star of the Bucks, posted a photo of the four brothers wearing Greek team uniforms on his personal social media.

Antetokounmpo with the text: “It’s an honor to be able to do this together.”

The four brothers of the alphabet are: the second brother: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (No. 43), the third brother: Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 34), and the fourth brother: Costas Antetokounmpo Bo (No. 37), fifth brother: Alex Antetokounmpo (No. 29). Among them, Thanasis and Giannis played for the Bucks at the same time, Costas played for the Lakers, and Alex followed the King to the Summer League last year and won the championship. He first played for the Murcia Basketball Club of the Spanish ACB League.

In the European Championships list announced by the Greek men’s basketball team this year, all four Antetokounmpo brothers were selected. A family of four brothers was selected for the national team at the same time, which is very rare in the entire world basketball history.

This European Championship, Greece and Croatia, Estonia, Ukraine, Britain, Italy in Group C. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Official: Lin Huang is here!Lingard joins Nottingham Forest on max contract for one year – yqqlm

You may also like

Does the Castrogiovanni case exist? Probably not. But...

C Gold, 8 places for the Interregional Silver,...

Wonderful provincial fortune and good life – the...

Jova Beach Party: Jovanotti responds to the controversy...

Ding Junhui starts the new season and points...

Eligibility of Castrogiovanni: twenty years ago the rule...

American women’s basketball player convicted of smuggling drugs...

Broni will make his debut at PalaBrera on...

Zhejiang team wins Shenzhen away, ushering in three...

Rise, the true story of Antetokounmpo, star of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy