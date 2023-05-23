Home » Anthony announced his retirement officially ended his 19-year basketball career – yqqlm
CCTV News: On May 22, Beijing time, Carmelo Anthony updated his social media today, officially announcing his retirement.

After Anthony was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the third overall pick in the first round in 2003, he played for the Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers and Lakers. In his 19-year career, Anthony failed to win a championship and helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals in the 2008-09 season.

Anthony averaged 34.5 minutes per game in his career, contributing 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1 steal.

After Anthony ended his cooperation with the Lakers last season, he became a free agent and has never appeared in the NBA again. Anthony updated his personal social media today and released a video to officially announce his withdrawal from basketball.

