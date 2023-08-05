Home » Anthony Davis signs the most expensive extension in history with the Los Angeles Lakers
by admin
Three more years for Anthony Davis in the City of Angels. Already tied to the Los Angeles Lakers until 2025, the interior extended Friday night for three more seasons, according to insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Davis (2.08 m, 30 years old), arrived at the Lakers in 2019, is now under contract until 2028 with the franchise.

The amount of Anthony Davis’ extension is $186 million, the maximum he could claim. This sum, spread over three years, raises its annual average to $62 million per season over the period (2025-2028), making this contract the most expensive extension in the history of the league.

