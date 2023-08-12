Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Briton wins with one-punch knockout in round seven

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua spectacularly knocked out Robert Helenius with one punch in round seven, after boxing tentatively in the first half of the fight at London’s O2 Arena.

The 33-year-old Briton – who was jeered by fans during the fight – landed nothing of note until an overhand right ended Helenius’ night.

Joshua scores his first stoppage win in two and a half years, extending his record to 26 wins – with 23 stoppages – and three defeats.

Finland’s Helenius – who took the fight on a weeks’ notice after Briton Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drug test – loses his fifth pro fight in 36 outings.

More to follow.

