Home Sports Anthony Joshua, who is the English boxer who returns to the ring against Usyk on Saturday
Sports

Anthony Joshua, who is the English boxer who returns to the ring against Usyk on Saturday

by admin
Anthony Joshua, who is the English boxer who returns to the ring against Usyk on Saturday

He hasn’t won for over two years, inadmissible for those who seemed to be born there. Anthony Joshua on Saturday he will enter the ring at the O2 Arena to challenge the American Jermaine Franklin. The 33-year-old trained hard in Dallas, Texas, and showed up at the weigh-in showing off his celebrated physique set in stone. A new dawn, this is how he presented the challenge on his social channels. There is enormous pressure on him, who according to many has changed the face of British boxing: critics argue that, in case of defeat, he would do well to retire. In fact, it would be a further humiliation after the double knockout suffered by Oleksandr Usyk, who beat him first at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and then also in last summer’s rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. So he’s no longer the heavyweight champion, but he’s no longer going to stand idly by.

March 31, 2023 | 7:24 pm

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Graziani: “The growth of the Viola does not surprise me. Vlahovic? Must sign "

You may also like

Biel winner Rodionov in Lille in the semifinals

Probable formations of Inter Fiorentina

“Social Series”: Who wins the basketball championship on...

The FFF opposed to match interruptions intended to...

Paratici takes his leave from Tottenham pending the...

The USK basketball players outclassed Slovanka for the...

Juve case, Paratici leaves Tottenham pending the appeal...

Football: Vikings hoping for ‘birthday present’

Mourinho, Roma is a top club even without...

The big comeback? Messi is in contact with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy