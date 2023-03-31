He hasn’t won for over two years, inadmissible for those who seemed to be born there. Anthony Joshua on Saturday he will enter the ring at the O2 Arena to challenge the American Jermaine Franklin. The 33-year-old trained hard in Dallas, Texas, and showed up at the weigh-in showing off his celebrated physique set in stone. A new dawn, this is how he presented the challenge on his social channels. There is enormous pressure on him, who according to many has changed the face of British boxing: critics argue that, in case of defeat, he would do well to retire. In fact, it would be a further humiliation after the double knockout suffered by Oleksandr Usyk, who beat him first at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and then also in last summer’s rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. So he’s no longer the heavyweight champion, but he’s no longer going to stand idly by.