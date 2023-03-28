On March 24, the official website of the State Sports General Administration announced that Wang Xiaoping, director of the Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association, was suspected of serious violations of law, and Huang Song, director of the Competition Department of the Chinese Football Association, was suspected of serious violations of discipline and law. Provincial Supervisory Committee review and investigation. “China Youth Daily” published an article commenting that this time “anti-corruption, anti-crime and gambling”, whether Chinese football can take the opportunity to “reborn” depends on how the youth training system is repaired.

According to the official announcement, there are already 6 powerful figures in the Chinese football field who are suspected of serious violations of law and discipline and law and have been investigated and investigated. Chen Xuyuan, who was elected as the chairman of the Chinese Football Association from August 2019 to February 2023, Liu Yi, who served as the secretary-general of the Chinese Football Association from August 2019 to the end of 2022, and Chen Yongliang, the executive deputy secretary-general of the Football Association and Minister of State Administration, January 2020 Li Tie, who will serve as the head coach of the national team until December 2021, as well as Wang Xiaoping and Huang Song.

The main line of anti-corruption and anti-crime targeting Chinese football real power figures, and the sub-line of catching gambling and cracking down on players involved in gambling are currently going hand in hand, and related discussions continue to become hot topics in society: In the film, how many shady scenes will eventually be exposed to the sun.

The preparations for the General Assembly mean that the reorganization of the Chinese Football Association is imminent, and after the shady scenes are revealed, what the fans are most looking forward to is that Chinese football can develop normally and move towards the goal proposed in the “Overall Plan for the Reform and Development of Chinese Football”-this document was published in 2015. The programmatic document for the reform and development of Chinese football reviewed and approved by the 10th meeting of the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reform in 2009 has specified the long-term goals of Chinese football development as China‘s successful bid to host the World Cup, men’s football entering the World Cup, and entering the Olympic Games.

The media stated that if the “anti-corruption and anti-counterfeiting” storm at the beginning of 2023 is used as a sign of rebirth, the starting point of Chinese football is by no means high, and it is even more unrealistic to expect “the performance of the national team to soar rapidly” after the eradication of evil. Judicial intervention in the Chinese football anti-corruption crackdown requires enough patience to see the “drug effect” on the performance level of the national team.

In February 2012, the Intermediate People’s Court of Tieling City made a public judgment of 39 defendants in the series of football-related crimes. The first-instance public sentencing. This is the first time in the history of Chinese football that a large-scale anti-corruption campaign was carried out within the judicial framework. It took two years from the investigation to the verdict. Subsequently, the ecological environment of Chinese football has improved, but the weak foundation and lack of professional football concepts have led to slow progress in the construction of the youth training system, and the national team has still failed to achieve sustained success in major competitions. Today, the second large-scale anti-corruption and anti-crime operation in Chinese football is vigorous, and the judicial investigation is stronger than that of 11 years ago. However, whether Chinese football can take the opportunity to “reborn” depends on how the youth training system is repaired.

Campus teams, social youth training organization teams, and professional club echelons are indispensable for building a youth training system. When youth training is implemented between campuses and competitions from the levels of “meetings”, “documents” and “slogans”, China Football can truly feel the budding vitality.