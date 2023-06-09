Anti-Franco Military | The Army must readmit a soldier expelled after signing an anti-Franco manifesto

The corporal of the Spanish Army had 22 years of service when he was fired | According to his lawyer, he was the victim of “political persecution” and the Supreme Court has accepted his appeal, understanding that freedom of expression protects him.

Is called Marco Antonio Santos and he is the only soldier who signed while active manifesto against the dictator Francisco Franco. In 2019 it ended up being expelled from the Armed Forces, after more than 22 years of service in the Army and after being filed, sanctioned and investigated for that title. The Supreme Court has agreed with him and he will have to be reinstated.

The corporal accompanied his signature with the following explanation of why he was joining the manifesto: “Those who support the letter in favor of the genocidal dictator are those who have made the Armed Forces their private garden since 1936.” Santos was referring to the statement released in 2018 by several hundred officers praising Franco. The response to that ‘Declaration of respect and reparation to General Francisco Franco Bahamonde’ It was signed by about twenty people along with Santos. Among them, the former JEMAD, deputy of Podemos and general of Air, Julio Rodríguez; various Navy captains; the ex-corporal of the Navy, Miguel Pastrana de Almeida; the Colonel of the Navy Administration, Rafael Moreno Tapia; the reservist corporal of the Air Force, Javier del Canto Mozas or Ángela Thomas Andreu, widow of the commander of engineers Bernardo Vidal.

This Wednesday, the Supreme Court has accepted the appeal of Marco Antonio Santos, understanding that the soldier is relying on his freedom of expressionhence you will have to be reinstated in your position and receive the salaries that he has stopped collecting all this time.

His defense has maintained during the judicial process that Santos was the victim of “political persecution”coming to suffer an exhaustive follow-up on their social networks that justified the two serious offenses that led to her expulsion by the Ministry of Margarita Robles.

The publication in a republican blog of an article in which he affirmed that the Army, along with the crown, was “the most opaque institution” and denounced alleged corrupt practices triggered, says the defense, said “persecution”. Also the fact of having shared links to articles critical of the monarchy and interventions by security forces.

The Supreme Court now revokes the sanctions against the corporal for signing that anti-Franco manifesto, understanding that freedom of expression protects him and that his conduct did not pose any threat to the discipline and unity of the Army.