A central role for theAgcomwhich he will be able to order by disable access to popular content illicitly. And severe penalties, with imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years and with a fine of 2,582 euros per 15.493 euro. These are the innovations contained in the new provision against the digital piracy which received the first unanimous go-ahead from the Chamber of the Camera con 252 votes in favour and no opposite. Now the bill goes to Senate. The text is designed to particularly counter the spread of the so-called “piece“: the term borrowed from the Neapolitan dialect encompasses all those illegal systems which allow you to access paid video content for a fraction of the price, such as a subscription to Dazn it’s at Skythe two broadcasters that broadcast the A league and in general almost all football matches in Italy. Second Republicthe ball itself was the driving force behind a widespread diffusion of the “pezzotto”, which today would be used by about 5 million people to see sports, but also film e TV series.

The provision approved in Montecitorio gives the State the task of recognize, protect e to promote the property intellectual in all its forms, as a tool to stimulate innovation, creativity, investments and the production of cultural content, including of a digital nature. The state will therefore have to protect copyright from each violation and from each illicitincluding those perpetrated through the piracy digital. The text also provides for forms of accountability towards the network intermediariesto make more effective law enforcement activities illicit dissemination and of forgery content protected by copyright.

One of the problems in countering the “pezzotto” is in fact the slowness of the intervention to close the illicit vision. An example: Dazn identifies an irregular channel and asks to turn it off: the order of a judge is needed, which however will certainly arrive after the end of the match, which lasts 90 minutes. The bill, on the other hand, provides for the entry into the field of the Communications Guarantee Authority (Agcom). who will have the power to order ai service providers Of disable access to content disseminated unlawfully, including by adopting precautionary measures in urgently. So we talk about blocking DNS resolution of domain names and block the routing of network traffic to IP addresses uniquely intended for illegal activities. In the case of content broadcast live – which concerns sporting events – the provision is adopted, notified and executed before the start or, at the latest, during the broadcast itself.

Agcom then proceeds to transmit to the Search of the Republic at the court of Rome the list of disabling measures adopted. And at that point the sanctions are triggered: “anyone who illegally fixes on digital, audio, video or audio-video support, in whole or in part, a cinematographic, audiovisual or editorial work or playthe execution or communication to the public of the fixing abusively carried out, will be punished with imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years and with a fine from Euro 2,582 to Euro 15,493″.

“The decision adopted on the anti-piracy law is very important. On the topic of copyright protection Agcom has been involved since 2013 with a very innovative regulation. We had even already started the process for one regulatory change to implement the indications contained in the new text”, said the Agcom president, Giacomo Lasorellain the Annual Report Auditelspecifying that “the Authority is ready to do its part and we will try to organize ourselves putting a great effort of resourcespersonnel and activities to live up to the role in the face of this new challenge“.