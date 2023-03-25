Home Sports Anti-Semitic chants: Abodi, give the fan with the Nazi flag – Football
Sports

Anti-Semitic chants: Abodi, give the fan with the Nazi flag – Football

by admin
Anti-Semitic chants: Abodi, give the fan with the Nazi flag – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – “Reported this morning, identified in the afternoon, daspato tonight. Good collaboration is always useful. Shall we try to value RESPECT without making it a double standard issue? And not only in these cases. ..” The minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodi, wrote in a tweet, in reference to the flag depicting some Nazi soldiers, which appeared in the Romanist southern curve during the derby with Lazio.

The photo had made the rounds on social media, arousing the indignation of many Lazio fans who complained about “a two-speed justice”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy