news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – “Reported this morning, identified in the afternoon, daspato tonight. Good collaboration is always useful. Shall we try to value RESPECT without making it a double standard issue? And not only in these cases. ..” The minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodi, wrote in a tweet, in reference to the flag depicting some Nazi soldiers, which appeared in the Romanist southern curve during the derby with Lazio.



The photo had made the rounds on social media, arousing the indignation of many Lazio fans who complained about “a two-speed justice”. (HANDLE).

