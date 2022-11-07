The scene repeats itself. More anti-Semitic chants at the Olympic Stadium. At the end of the Rome-Lazio derby in a video posted on Instagram you can hear the Curva Nord singing several times “Go to the synagogue to pray, I’ll always make you run away, Romanista, vaff …”. A few meters away are the Lazio players dancing and celebrating the 1-0 victory.

Reaction

—

The whole compact curve jumps and sings. What is most striking is the reaction of the Lazio team, not at all shaken or bothered by the chorus. They don’t even stop when their fans chant “Jewish Romanist”. It wasn’t the only occasion, it happened four more times during the match. The sports judge asked the FIGC prosecutor for a quick investigation, the inspectors have in fact heard everything writing what happened in the report.