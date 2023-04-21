Anti-Semitism on German football pitches – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive.
22.04.2023.
50:08 Min..
Available until 04/16/2043.
WDR 5.
Hatred of Jews in football is widespread: This is once again demonstrated by a current case of brutal anti-Semitism in football in Berlin. Nora Hespers in conversation with Matthias Wolf and the author Burak Yilmaz.
The article “Anti-Semitism – Berlin Football Association initiates proceedings” is available at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/antisemitismus-fussball-berlin-reaktionen
The Sport inside YouTube film “Jew hatred: anti-Semitism on German soccer fields” here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/judenhass-antisemitismus-deutsche-fussballplaetze
The Sport inside article on the topic “Hatred of Jews on Germany’s sports fields” at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/judenhass-auf-deutschlands-sportplaetzen
The article “Anti-Semitism: DFB sees major problems in amateur football” can be found here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/antisemitismus-dfb-sieht-grosse-probleme-amateurfussball
You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of the sports show:
and on the Sport inside website: