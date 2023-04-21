Anti-Semitism on German football pitches – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek



Hatred of Jews in football is widespread: This is once again demonstrated by a current case of brutal anti-Semitism in football in Berlin. Nora Hespers in conversation with Matthias Wolf and the author Burak Yilmaz.

