Anticipation Grows for the Hangzhou Asian Games: Sports Competition and Asian Unity

Sports competition, Asian unity——Asian countries and regions look forward to the Hangzhou Asian Games

With only one month left until the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the anticipation and excitement for the event is growing stronger among athletes and ordinary people across Asia. Various countries and regions in Asia are eagerly looking forward to their trip to Hangzhou and are full of blessings and expectations for the upcoming games.

As the host country for the 2026 Asian Games, Japan is deeply invested in the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games. The official website of the Japanese Olympic Committee has dedicated a special page to the Hangzhou Asian Games, providing detailed information on the games, including highlights, special athletes, star athletes, an atlas, and general information. Zhugu Kangbo, deputy secretary-general of the Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee, visited Hangzhou earlier this year and was impressed by the facilities and the enthusiasm of the staff and volunteers. He expressed his confidence in the success of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In South Korea, the media has been publishing a series of reports to generate excitement for the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Korean people are eagerly looking forward to the event. Lee Seung-hye, a citizen of Seoul, expressed her excitement, stating that the Hangzhou Asian Games will be a grand celebration for all athletes who have been preparing for a long time.

Charon Wathanasin, vice chairman of the Thai Olympic Committee, expressed his anticipation for the Hangzhou Asian Games, citing China‘s experience in hosting large-scale sports events. He believes that the Thai athletes have prepared diligently and will compete with full dedication to bring glory to Asian sports. Raja Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia, stated that Hangzhou is fully prepared to host the Asian Games and expects it to be the greatest Asian Games ever.

In terms of competition, the Hangzhou Asian Games will feature the most events and the highest level of participation compared to previous editions of the games. All Asian delegations have sent strong teams, aiming to achieve good results and make breakthroughs. South Korea will send its largest ever delegation, surpassing both the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. The South Korean team will compete for gold medals in various sports, including taekwondo, judo, fencing, and even eSports, which will be an official competition event for the first time.

Japan has also sent elite athletes, including renowned swimmer Chi Jiang Rikako, who had previously battled leukemia. After her recovery, she is determined to win the gold medal in the 50-meter butterfly event at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Hong Kong, China will also be sending its largest delegation in history. The team is hopeful of surpassing their previous medal count and achieving new heights in various sporting events.

The Asian Games not only serve as a platform for sports competition but also promote cross-cultural communication and friendship. Many believe that the Asian Games has become an important platform for peaceful exchanges in Asia, especially considering the limited opportunities for international peaceful exchanges. Charon Watanasin, the vice-president of the Thai Olympic Committee, who has participated in many Asian Games as an athlete and official, views the games as a bridge for unity and friendship. He believes that the Asian Games showcase Asia’s strong determination to achieve unity through sports.

The Hangzhou Asian Games has chosen the theme “Hearts and Hearts, Love for the Future,” which resonates with many people. They believe that this theme emphasizes the importance of sincerity and understanding in building a better future together.

The Asian Games have garnered significant attention and support from Asia and the rest of the world. Yusuf, director of the Kuwait Public Sports Authority, expressed his hope that participating in the competition will promote mutual visits and deepen mutual understanding between Kuwait and China. He also looks forward to more opportunities for sports cooperation, especially in infrastructure development, as China is renowned for its construction expertise and efficiency.

Chen Jianhong, the head coach of the Hong Kong Swimming Team, considers the Hangzhou Asian Games as the most important event of the year. He hopes that Hong Kong athletes can experience the changes in the motherland over the years by visiting Hangzhou and taking part in the games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games promises to be a grand celebration of sports competition and unity among Asian countries and regions. With strong teams and high expectations, athletes from across Asia are ready to showcase their talents and compete for glory. The Asian Games not only serve as a stage for sports excellence but also promote friendship and understanding among different cultures and nations.

