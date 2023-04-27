Anticor files a complaint against Nicolas Sarkozy, Claude Guéant and the advertiser François de La Brosse

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy, in Paris, March 3, 2021. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

Civil party in the context of the judicial information opened in 2019 by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) on the awarding of the 2022 Football World Cup to Qatar, the Anticor association is very interested in the “François affair of the brush.

This advertiser, ex-friend of Nicolas Sarkozy, partly benefited, in 2011-2012, from a pre-contract with the Qatari company q.media. Letters from the time suggest that Mr. de La Brosse obtained support from the former head of state and his then interior minister, Claude Guéant. And this while the advertiser has not invoiced or declared services provided for the 2007 presidential campaign of Mr. Sarkozy, as well as work carried out as an adviser to the Elysée.

According to our information, Anticor filed a complaint on April 7 with the PNF for alleged offenses of “passive and active trading in influence”, “active and passive corruption of a foreign public official”, “association of criminals”, of “illegal financing of electoral campaign” and concealment of this offence.

This complaint directly targets Nicolas Sarkozy, Claude Guéant, François de La Brosse, as well as the former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad Ben Jassem Al Thani, known as “HBJ”, whose son-in-law ran the q.media company.

Anticor relies on revelations in September 2022 of Mediapart concerning in particular the payment of 600,000 euros, in 2011, to Mr. de La Brosse by q.media. The advertiser and the Qatari company had, at the time, agreed on a pre-contract of 2 million euros for a WebTV in the emirate (“today non-existent”, according to Anticor), “Enjoy Qatar”. Mr. de La Brosse also counted on the acquisition of his agency, ZNZ, then very indebted, by q.media against 8 million euros.

Alleged “corrupting pact”

“Are we here faced with a corrupt pact offer which would have been made with the specific and sole objective of thanking Mr. François de La Brosse for his services, or else in the face of the partial realization of a corrupting pact that would have been concluded previously between Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy and Qatar? »asks the association.

Anticor hopes that the ongoing judicial investigation, currently co-directed by Judge Serge Tournaire, will in particular make it possible to “determine the consideration that could have (…) be offered by Mr. Guéant and Mr. Sarkozy to “HBJ””, as well as “the materialization of its influence in the conclusion of contracts” between q.media and ZNZ “and financial transfers between these entities”.

