Antoine Dupont, injured in the cheekbone, authorized to join the XV of France

The news broke this Saturday around 10 a.m., in a terse press release from the French Rugby Federation (FFR). Antoine Dupont, injured in the cheekbone during a violent collision during the World Cup match between the Blues and Namibia on September 21 in Marseille, will join his partners today in Aix-en-Provence ( Bouches-du-Rhône).

Operated on September 22 in Toulouse, the captain of the Blues had to first obtain the agreement of his surgeon, Frédéric Lauwers, to return to the France group. Which has been done since Friday. “Following the post-operative medical examination (…), Antoine was authorized to resume guided progressive physical activity. This activity will be carried out under the control of the medical staff of the XV of France”specifies the FFR press release.

Thursday evening, Bruno Boussagol, the health manager of the Blues, gave ambivalent news from Antoine Dupont. “His edema has resolved, and he has pain, related to the frontal impact [qu’il a reçu], but they have nothing to do with what he felt after the operation, so things are progressing favorably”, he asserted. Before adding: “For us, from the moment he was operated on and everything went well, we can envisage his return. What we can’t control is our ability to play rugby again. »

Neurological control

On his return to Aix-en-Provence, the scrum half of the XV of France should undergo new examinations, because, released on HIA concussion protocol (Head Injury Assessment, “head injury evaluation”), “has not been completely controlled” following the match against Namibia, “the priority being his fracture”, explained the Blues staff. Antoine Dupont will therefore have to carry out a neurological check. If this examination is reassuring, the player can gradually return to sport, first by cycling, then by following a re-athleticization process.

The participation of Antoine Dupont in the next match of the Blues, Friday October 6, in Lyon, against Italy, is excluded. The staff of the French XV, on the other hand, hope to be able to count on their talent for a potential quarter-final of the World Cup, on October 14 or 15. But, to date, there is no medical certainty on this point.

