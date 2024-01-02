Antoine Dupont will take his first steps with the French rugby sevens team

Antoine Dupont, in Marcoussis (Essonne), November 9, 2022. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Now it’s concrete. Antoine Dupont, who announced in November his wish to join the French sevens rugby team in the hope of participating in the Paris Olympic Games (July 26-August 11), was officially summoned by the federation on Tuesday January 2. And from Wednesday, the Stade Toulouse scrum half will be training with his new teammates at the National Rugby Center in Marcoussis (Essonne).

Read also: 2024, an exceptional year of sport: events not to be missed

Dupont, who trained on Tuesday afternoon with his club in Toulouse, will only stay one day in Marcoussis, while this first training course of the year will last until Friday for the sixteen other septists selected by the coach , Jérôme Daret.

Technical and physical specificities

Due to this new commitment, the one who has become the undisputed headliner of French rugby during the 2023 World Cup will skip the Six Nations Tournament, in February and March, in order to be able to familiarize himself with the technical and physical specificities of VII. “You have to play at least four or five tournaments to be really good in the discipline”explained to Mondein November, Damien Cler, who participated in the Rio Olympics (Brazil) with the Blues in 2016.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Antoine Dupont at the Olympic Games, what awaits the maestro of the Blues to adapt to rugby sevens

Later in the season, the 27-year-old is scheduled to take part in two stops on the World Rugby Sevens Tour: in Vancouver, Canada, from February 23-25, then in Los Angeles, USA, the March 2 and 3.

Until then, Antoine Dupont will continue to play with Stade Toulouse, who face Lyon on Saturday for the 12th day of the Top 14.

Read also: While waiting for Dupont, the Blues of rugby sevens launch their season with ambition eight months before the Olympics

Sports Service (with AFP)

Share this: Facebook

X

