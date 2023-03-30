“It happens that in training I happen to lose control of the leg. It also happened days ago, during a lactate test. I give the impulse to march, the leg runs away, it starts running”. The ordeal continues Antonella PalmisanoItalian walker out of the races for almost two years now, in practice since the August 6, 2021on his 30th birthday, he won the gold medal in the 20 km walk at Olympics in Tokyo. Palmisano was ready to return from a long injury involving his left leg, but a The Sports Gazette he confessed that his nightmare is not over yet. The blue athlete risks not being able to compete in the 10 km from Madrid, despite announcing his presence in Spain for the April 30 race. On Tuesday 28 March, the walker underwent an MRI at theleft hipwhich has been hindering it for two years now, despite the 2021 operation.

In his interview with the Palmisano sports newspaper, he told his story difficult psychological moment: “Until the exam, until the other night, I saw it really black. I was attacked by a lot of doubts and questions. So much that think about throwing in the towel. I’m rotten please, but I’m living again the nightmare of a year ago”. The Olympic gold medalist then went into detail: “After trying all the therapy possible and imaginable, I had surgery because, thinking about the Paris Games 2024 as an ultimate goal, it was the only solution to try to go avanti. And then here I am, again unable to work as I would like: if these are the results…”.

On the injury he added: “I warn of pussy and i have a feeling of can’t handle the lower limb. I have autonomy for about forty minutes, for 7-8 km, certainly not for a 20. Then I feel bad”. Soon the result of the resonance: “The problem probably arises from sciatic nerveas originally, in February 2021. By the hour, drawn up by the radiologist Enzo Pacciani, I will have the MRI report: in the first instance, however, it emerged that there is something wrong right there ”, explained the walker.

Palmisano spoke therefore of the reasons necessary for her return: “I’m tired and frustrated, but if the report confirms the first hypothesis, still ready to fight. I’ll have to go back to Bolognawhere I was operated on at the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute by the team of Dr Dante Dallari. There is the case that I have to undergo cycles of cortisone. I need some light bulbs to turn on, otherwise who makes me do it?”. However, the Olympic athlete has not yet given up on her goal: “The viewfinder, despite everything, remains up Paris 2024“.