Tottenham have announced that Antonio Conte will undergo surgery for the removal of the gallbladder. The Spurs reported that the 53-year-old Italian coach has been suffering from strong abs in recent days and after a careful medical evaluation it was decided to undergo surgery.

“Will come back after a recovery period”

“Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, Antonio Conte will undergo surgery today to remove his gallbladder, and it will come back after a recovery period“, read the statement released by Tottenham.

He won’t be on the bench against Manchester City

It is not specified how soon Conte will be able to return to coaching, although it seems certain that he will miss the next Premier League home match on Sunday 5 February against Manchester City. The Spurs I am currently fifth in the standings in the Premier League and just 3 three points behind Manchester United and Newcastle, who however have one game less.