Of Salvatore Riggio

After less than two years, the experience at the Spurs of the Italian coach ends. Cristian Stellini will take charge of the team until the end of the season

Antonio Conte is no longer the Tottenham manager. The ex of Juve and Inter, after a season and a half on the English bench, terminated his contract with Spurs by mutual agreement: his deputy Cristian Stellini will lead the team until the end of the season, supported by Ryan Mason in the role of assistant head coach.

The news had already been in the air for a few days, before the international break, the coach from Lecce had in fact returned to Italy. With the club in recent days he has negotiated the severance pay (five million euros) against a contract expiring in June and an annual salary of 17.5 million. The farewell was announced yesterday evening with a note from president Levy, who added: There are 10 games to go, we need to stick together and try to qualify for the Champions League. Tottenham in the fourth standings, the goal was and within reach. The termination is rather the result of the now cracked relationship between Conte and the players, to whom the coach has recently made rather serious accusations.

The last outburst, before leaving for Italy, on 18 March at the end of the 3-3 league match against Southampton. Footballers don't play for something important – he thundered to the cameras on – they don't want to play under pressure, they are selfish. After all, this is the story of Tottenham: they haven't won for 20 years. I wanted to see the fire in their eyes, in their hearts, and I didn't see it. I wanted the right spirit. Not only in training, but also on the pitch because that's where you make the difference.

And again: Until now I have tried to hide the situation, but there are 10 games left and I can’t anymore. Therefore, the coaching market officially opens: Inter and Juventus are at the windowbut there is also Rome.