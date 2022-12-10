He is suspected of trying to influence the policies of the European Parliament on behalf of the Qatari authorities

Paschal Ancona – Milano

Former MEP from the Socialists and Democrats group Pier Antonio Panzeri and three other Italian citizens were arrested by the judiciary of Bruxelles because suspects under in a international investigation for corruption. This was revealed by two Belgian newspapers, The evening e Knack, according to which Panzeri and the other three were “held for interrogation” and were subjected to house searches. Within 48 hours, the judge handling the case will decide whether or not to proceed with an arrest warrant.

In the meantime, there would also have been stopped Panzeri’s wife and daughter, Maria Colleoni (67 years old) and Silvia (38 years old) reached by the European Arrest Warrant in their home in Calusco d’Adda. Now they would be in the Bergamo prison.

the investigation — As confirmed by the Attorney General’s office, the judicial police of Brussels has performed well 16 searches. All in the context of an international investigation “for alleged acts of criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering”. During these checks they were seized well 500,000 euros in cash. According to the investigators, there is a possibility that “a Gulf country attempted to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament”. According to the reconstructions made by the Belgian media, the country in question is the Qatar. Among those under investigation for corruption there is also Eva Kaili, vice president of the European Parliament, also a social democrat. See also Forget the Olympics and social networks The Italy of volleyball now believes in it

a long political and trade union history — Panzeri was also a member of the management of Democrats of the Left (DS)ancestor party of the Democratic Party in 2004, under the secretariat of Peter Fassino. He had then been re-elected in Brussels on the list of the then “united for the Olive tree”. In 2014 he was re-elected to the EU assembly at high altitude Pdleaving it in 2017 to join ad Article One. In 2019 he founded an NGO called in the Belgian capital Fight Impunity of which he is currently president.

luca visentini was also arrested — Among those stopped, always second The eveningthere would also be Luca Visentinigeneral secretary of theItucthe confederation of trade unions around the world, of which he took the lead after years at Cesthe European Trade Union Confederation, and a long career at Uil.